Best Outdoor Recreation/Sporting Goods Store 

Summit Hut

Readers Pick

5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
7745 N. Oracle Road

Summit Hut has the shiny, put-together quality of a larger outdoors store, with the cozy, friendly feel of a locally grown business. Gear up to go camping, backpacking, climbing, biking, running, birding, traveling or even to the gym. Summit Hut is chock-full of the supplies, clothing and even food you need for your next adventure or workout. The helpful staff is always there to lend a hand, and, if you decline a plastic bag while checking out, you even get a chance to support a local nonprofit.

2. Miller’s Surplus

3. The Running Shop

