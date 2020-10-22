Readers Pick

Ali Musa’s comedy is made for this moment. He’s an affable Arab American whose best jokes are about his dad, Mexican food and the character of a southside Circle K. He’s also the hardest working comedian in Tucson. He hits every open mic, and guests on booked shows internet-cast from all over the southwest. Find him frequently on Facebook and Instagram, in his own weekly comedy podcast and hosting an IRL Sunday open mic at the County Line Lounge & Grill. He can work clean, too, an asset often underrated by striving comedians.



2. Mo Urban



3. Chris Seidman