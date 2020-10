Readers Pick

534 N. Fourth Ave.



Every city needs a pizzeria where you can stop and sloppily gobble down a slice toward the end of a long night out downtown. Brooklyn serves this role, yes, but their quality ingredients and attention to detail make them more than just a late-night drunk spot. In fact, their variety of subs, calzones, hot wings and gelato make them a fantastic place to eat any time of day. Don’t think twice—just go get a slice.



2. Empire



3. Time Market