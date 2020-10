Readers Pick

Not only does she tear it up on stage with Miss Olivia and the Interlopers, Olivia Reardon mixes up a mean bloody Mary on Sundays at St. Charles Tavern. But mixology skills and singing aren’t the only things that make Miss Olivia the best bartender around these days—it’s her personality. Anyone lucky enough to be in her presence while she’s tending bar knows this to be true.



2. Jasmine Pierce (Surly Wench)



3. Ty Hammett