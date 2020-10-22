Email
Best Stay at Home Activity 

Netflix

Readers Pick

There are a few ways you can look at Netflix beating out such time-honored hobbies as “reading,” but we’ll say this: In a year that might as well be titled the Year of the Recluse, it’s a good thing we had Netflix. They’ve come a long way from their DVD mailing days. Now they keep us busy with a wide range of instantly streaming documentaries, comedy specials, thrilling TV shows and original films from big-name directors. Well played, Netflix.

2. Reading

3. Cooking

