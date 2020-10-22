Email
Best Biking Group/Community 

BICAS

Readers Pick

What sets Bicycle Inter-Community Art & Salvage (BICAS) apart is that this nonprofit isn’t just about getting together to ride bikes. The group offers programs about how to fix bicycles, and how to create unique art out of salvaged bicycle materials. Many of these programs are geared specifically toward youth. They believe bikes and other human-powered machines are an essential part of sustainable transportation, and hope to make them more accessible.

2. El Groupo

3. Tucson Women Shredders 

