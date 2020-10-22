Readers Pick

318 E. Congress St.



We like to keep BOT upbeat, but it’s been a grim year for the Rialto Theatre. The arrival of the pandemic meant the historic downtown venue had to go dark just months before a planned centennial party that would have rocked this town inside out. We’d like the salute the entire Rialto crew, from former executive director Curtis McCrary to the stagehands, bartenders, board members and supporters who made the Rialto our local rock ’n’ roll palace over the last quarter-century. The theater faced plenty of ups and downs since it opened in 1920, so we have faith they’ll be back someday—and we hope it’s soon. We know they’ll be back. FU coronavirus, indeed.



2. Club Congress

3. AVA Amphitheater Casino del Sol