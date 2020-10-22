Email
Best Place to Get a Sandwich 

Beyond Bread

Readers Pick

Multiple locations

If you’re a Tucson native who grew up with Beyond Bread as a part of your life, then you might not even realize how special it is. The quality ingredients, the incredible flavors and the sheer amount of options mean that Tucsonans have, in our opinion, one of the best places to get a sandwich anywhere. Have you tried the Kalid’s Kurry? What about Colette’s Cordon Bleu? The Maya’s Market? Charlie’s Chicken? Beyond Bread has something truly delicious for everyone.

2. Bison Witches

3. Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches

Previous Winners

Comments

