3701 E. Fort Lowell Road



Celebrating more than 80 years of supplying Tucson’s livestock and pets, OK Feed has taken this Best of Tucson trophy in the past. Sure, your average pet store can offer food for dogs and cats, but why stop at food? (And why stop at dogs and cats?) OK offers pet toys, dental care, vitamins and supplements, training accessories and fancy shampoos for all your animals. It’s a supply store for any pet, no matter how big or small, feathered or furry, fanged or fabulous.



