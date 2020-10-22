Email
Best Florist 

Inglis Florists

Readers Pick

Multiple locations

If you want to send your sweetheart a dozen roses, then Inglis has certainly got you covered. But they’ve also got you covered if you want to send your sweetheart a succulent garden in a cool little pot shaped like a camper, send your boss a bouquet and a teddy bear to congratulate him on the new baby, or send your graduating niece a gorgeous tropical floral artwork. Sending someone you love a bouquet and supporting a local business at the same time sure is a great way to feel good about yourself, and we recommend it.

2. Mayfield Florist

3. Bloom Maven

