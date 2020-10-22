Readers Pick

424 E. Sixth St.



There’s something special about wearing vintage clothing, and feeling just a little bit more like you’re a part of a larger story, or inheriting an item that has its own past. Open since 1974, How Sweet It Was is Tucson’s original vintage clothing shop. Right now, they’re doing weekly virtual vintage sales, donating 20 percent of sales to nonprofits. You can also schedule one-hour shopping appointments if you’re missing the in-person experience.



2. Buffalo Exchange



3. Speedway Antique Mall