Readers Pick

Multiple locations



Gadabout, the longtime incumbent in the “best hair salon” category, takes the cake again with their dedication to self-expression, collaboration and craftsmanship. Whether you want a cut and color, waxing, a facial or a mani-pedi, Gadabout will have you covered. And they do plenty more too, including treatments like dermaplaning, microneedling and microblading. We all need haircuts, so why not get yourself the best?



2. English Salon Spa



3. Circa79