Readers Pick

A native Tucsonan, Leila Lopez has been making music almost her entire life. In this time of COVID-19, she has been performing shows that are streamed. In a review of one of her albums, Lopez was described as “vulnerable, resilient and authentic, kind and loving…and her richly layered folk songs are imbued with these attributes.” Check out her albums and the rest of her work online.



2. Birds and Arrows



3. Big Grin