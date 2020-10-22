Email
Best Liquor Store 

Plaza Liquors and Fine Wines

Readers Pick

2642 N. Campbell Ave.

With so many of our watering holes closed during the pandemic, we’ve definitely had to pick up our bartending game at home. There’s no better place to shop for supplies than midtown’s Plaza Liquors. Plenty of beer from local and independent breweries, wines from around the world, top-shelf booze and knowledgeable staff to guide us through the mysteries of where it all comes from and how it all goes together. Bottoms up!

2. Liquor Dan

3. Tap & Bottle

Comments

