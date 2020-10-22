Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Happy Hour 

Bison Witches

Readers Pick

326 N. Fourth Ave

What makes Bison Witches’ happy hour stand above the rest? They offer more than one happy hour every day, for one. In addition to their daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., they also host a special from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. During these most magical times, special priced drinks include Cruzan Rum, Captain Morgan, Ballantine’s Scotch, Sauza Tequila, Maker’s Mark Bourbon and more. And their location right on Fourth Ave. makes them convenient and tasty.

2. El Charro

3. Downtown Kitchen and Cocktail

Tags: ,

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation