Readers Pick

6390 E. Grant Road



Zinburger’s whole menu is mouthwatering (try the double truffle fries or the salted caramel shake). But let’s talk about the main event: the Zinburger itself. While they’ve got a solid selection of burger choices, you can’t go wrong with the combination of manchego cheese, Zinfandel braised onion, lettuce, mayo and certified Angus beef. We’ve heard of a win-win situation, but we’d call this a win-Zin.



2. Lindy’s on 4th



3. Diablo Burger