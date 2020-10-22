Readers Pick

Multiple locations



The torta is one of those culinary delights that defy classification—is it a sandwich or a burrito? Does it matter? Not really. Put it in your pie hole and pipe down. Not only does El Güero make Tucson’s best hot dogs, now they also make the city’s best torta. We’re hoping one day they’ll combine the two into some sort of Sonoran dog torta (Sammy style), but until then, appreciate what they do make and order both.



2. Rollies Mexican Patio



3. Seis Kitchen