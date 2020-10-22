Email
Best Day Trip 

Mount Lemmon

Readers Pick

Talk about having a rough year—Mount Lemmon saw the horrifying Bighorn Fire tear across 100,000 acres this summer. But the mountain is already recovering and a day trip to Mount Lemmon remains nothing short of magic. In just about an hour, you make your way up from saguaro city all the way to a beautiful forest full of conifers and quaint little log cabin stores. It’s always a treat to spend a day on one of the mountain’s many hiking trails, or to pick up some fudge in Summerhaven. But a drive up Mount Lemmon is one of those things that’s enjoyable in and of itself, even if you drive up and right back down.

2. Bisbee

3. Tombstone

