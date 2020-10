Readers Pick

310 E. Benson Hwy.



Would Raul Grijalva lie to you? Well, he’s a career politician, so there’s always that chance. But if he happens to be raving about the Silver Saddle Steakhouse and Tapadera Lounge, he ain’t lyin’. They grill ribeye steaks over an open mesquite wood fire pit and then serve the meat on a sizzling cast-iron plate. The Silver Saddle has been family-owned since 1984 and is an absolute Tucson treasure.



2. Pinnacle Peak



3. Fleming’s