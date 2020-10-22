Email
Best Musical Instrument Store 

Rainbow Guitars

Readers Pick

2550 N. Campbell Ave.

It’s fitting that this year’s best instrument store has the word “rainbow” in its name; anyone who’s paid them a visit can see why. It’s the full spectrum of guitars on offer that makes this dazzling Rainbow unique; their styles range from standard acoustics to multi-thousand-dollar electrics. The store’s electronics run the gamut as well, whether you’re looking for a delay pedal or a professional recording setup. And don’t let the name fool you: Rainbow Guitars also sells keyboards and drum kits.

2. Chicago Music Store

3. Instrumental Music Center

