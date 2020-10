Readers Pick

5655 W. Valencia Road



Casino del Sol is so much more than just gambling. Sure, the resort has loose slots, blackjack, poker, bingo and more to wager on. They also have some of the best eating establishments Tucson has to offer with cuisine ranging from burgers and fries all the way to sushi. Make sure to stop by PY Steakhouse while you’re there. You’ll be glad you did.



2. Desert Diamond