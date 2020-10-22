Readers Pick

2526 E. Sixth St.



Featuring scratch-made local food, Tumerico brings a vegan approach to Mexican and Cuban dishes with astonishing results. One of the favorites is the Cuban dish Ropa Vieja (which translates to “old clothes,” but tastes way better). It includes jackfruit carnitas with mushrooms and poblanos in a cilantro sauce. Other featured dishes include the Frida Kahlo Tostadas, with zucchini and mushrooms; the Chilorio Plate, with soy chorizo and vegan carnitas; and the Nopalitos Plate, with cactus and onions in a red sauce.



2. Lovin’ Spoonfuls



3. Urban Fresh