Best Campground 

Patagonia Lake State Park

Readers Pick

There are a lot of beautiful places to camp in Arizona, but we think everyone can agree that any campground near a body of water, which can make a summer day vastly more bearable, automatically gets an extra 1,000,000 points of credit. That being said, Patagonia has a lot going for it, with nice, private campgrounds (including little islands you can reserve all to yourselves), boat rentals and gorgeous, panoramic views.

2. Madera Canyon

3. Catalina State Park

