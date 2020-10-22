Readers Pick

There are a lot of beautiful places to camp in Arizona, but we think everyone can agree that any campground near a body of water, which can make a summer day vastly more bearable, automatically gets an extra 1,000,000 points of credit. That being said, Patagonia has a lot going for it, with nice, private campgrounds (including little islands you can reserve all to yourselves), boat rentals and gorgeous, panoramic views.



2. Madera Canyon



3. Catalina State Park