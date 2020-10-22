Readers Pick

350 N. Fourth Ave.



Tucson fixture Che’s Lounge has been a cornerstone (get it?) on Fourth Avenue for 20 years. It recently reopened with limited seating, but during the lockdown, they were offering “just add booze” take-out cocktails. One favorite is the Tucson Water, a crazy mix of Sprite, pineapple, saladitos (dried, salted plums), Tajin (a Mexican spice blend of chili peppers, lime and sea salt), citrus and “extra love.” As mentioned, it’s easing back into limited operation and we all look forward to a return of the easy ambience, cool jukebox, live shows and even local art exhibits.



2. The Shelter Cocktail Lounge



3. Owl’s Club