Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop 

Moon Smoke Shop

Readers Pick

Multiple Locations

Moon Smoke Shop really means it when they brand themselves as “Tucson’s One Stop Smoke Shop.” Now it’s one thing for them to be selling what you need, but it’s entirely different when they’re selling something you didn’t know you needed. Whether it’s pipes, rolling paper, hookahs, e-cigarettes, vaporizers, tobacco or rigs, Moon has you covered. And with three locations across town, you won’t have to go far to get what you need.

2. Anthony’s Cigar Emporium

3. Chico’s Smoke Shop

