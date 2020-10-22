Readers Pick

2150 N. Alvernon Way



Our local botanical gardens are the perfect place to go to be reminded of all the beauty the desert can hold. Spend an afternoon wandering through a wide variety of garden types: the cactus and succulent garden, the moonlight garden, the Zen garden, and the herb garden are just a few examples. Be sure to check out the butterfly pavilion and the chrysalis exhibit. And during the holidays, you won’t want to miss the luminaria celebration, where you might catch a glimpse of Santa or The Grinch.



2. Tohono Chul



3. Reid Park Rose Garden