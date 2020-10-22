Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Cocktail Menu 

Highwire Lounge

Readers Pick

14 S. Arizona Ave.

The word “mixology” might sound like puffery, but that’s only if you’ve never enjoyed one of Highwire’s many custom cocktails. Highwire has everything you could hope for in a downtown cocktail lounge: specialized drinks, a relaxing outdoor courtyard, and plenty of food offerings from nearby Johnny Gibson’s. If it’s not the Mexican candy shot, eegee’s + rum, or hibiscus cooler that wins you over, it’s their selection of daily specials.

2. 47 Scott

3. Sidecar

Tags: ,

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation