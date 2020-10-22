Readers Pick

14 S. Arizona Ave.



The word “mixology” might sound like puffery, but that’s only if you’ve never enjoyed one of Highwire’s many custom cocktails. Highwire has everything you could hope for in a downtown cocktail lounge: specialized drinks, a relaxing outdoor courtyard, and plenty of food offerings from nearby Johnny Gibson’s. If it’s not the Mexican candy shot, eegee’s + rum, or hibiscus cooler that wins you over, it’s their selection of daily specials.



2. 47 Scott



3. Sidecar