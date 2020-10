Readers Pick

4126 S. 12th Ave.



If you weren’t treating yourself to raspados regularly throughout this year’s record breakingly hot summer, then you were sure missing out. This Mexican/Latin American version of shaved ice comes in more than two dozen different flavors at Oasis, including pineapple, tamarindo, banana, milk, coconut and plum. Add freshly chopped fruit and ice cream to make your own combination.



2. Raspados Paraiso



3. Sonoran Delights