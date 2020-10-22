Email
Best Local Weatherperson 

Lisa Villegas (KOLD)

Readers Pick

Remember the Bon Jovi line, “Your very first kiss was your first kiss goodbye?” It is the nature of local news in a mid-size market like Tucson to view a stint in the Old Pueblo as a stepping stone to bigger (markets) and better (pay). Most are looking to move onward and upward. In her three years at KOLD, Villegas built a loyal following. Shortly after the BOT voting closed, Villegas got her shot and moved on to Seattle, a place that’s greener both in landscape and remuneration.

2. April Madison (KGUN9)

3. Matt Brode (KVOA)

