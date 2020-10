Readers Pick

Sean Parker didn’t win Best of Tucson because he’s a world-renowned photographer, but because he perfectly captures the vibe of the Sonoran Desert, and he does so with a masterful touch. A look at his shots of saguaros illuminated by the night sky or mid-monsoon lightning bolts is proof of his skill. They’re vibrant, powerful and sometimes surreal. Parker captures Tucson the way we see it in our minds.



2. Jade Beall



3. Casey James