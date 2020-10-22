Staff Pick

135 S. Sixth Ave.



STAFF PICK: Housed in the historic Oddfellows Hall building downtown, Etherton Gallery is a treasury of museum-quality photography and contemporary art. The gallery, 39 years in the business, is known internationally for its expertise in photography; exhibitions cover work from the medium’s early days in the 19th century all the way up to the 21st century. Renowned photographers of the likes of Danny Lyon, Joel-Peter Witkin and Tucson’s own Kate Breakey routinely cover the walls. Proprietor Terry Etherton also exhibits paintings and mixed media works by local artists. The beloved venue has been weathering the pandemic, and on Oct. 27 opens its first new show since March. El Sueño features color photos by Alejandro Cartagena, who photographs – from above – Mexican workers riding in truck beds, and Tom Kiefer, known for exquisite images of migrant belongings seized by Border Patrol. The gallery’s opening parties are legendary, but this time around only 10 art lovers at a time can come in to see the show.