Readers Pick

Mr. Nature is an instrument-toting, birthday-party-attending, folk-singing entertainer who is the perfect guest for birthday parties, park gatherings or other get-togethers with kids. Or at least he would be the perfect guest, if we weren’t for the damn bug that’s going around! But even if you can’t have Mr. Nature over, you can buy and stream his music, listen to him on Saturday mornings on Downtown Radio and tune in to his virtual music hour on Friday mornings. We can’t wait until coronavirus is over and we can spend time with him in person again.



2. Green Jellybean



3. Friends of Make Pretends (Zack Armstrong)