Readers Pick

2829 E. Speedway Blvd.



Sometimes, taking yourself to a nice meal out means eating too much food you know isn’t good for you, and feeling bad about yourself the second the meal is over. Not so at Choice Greens, where you can carefully craft salads that can be described as nothing less than kick-ass. You can put everything from mango to jicama to couscous to salmon on your salad! They’ve got yummy paninis and soups as well. It’s the kind of place that will make you say, “Why don’t I start making more salads at home?” (They won’t be the same, but it’s an inspiring thought to have nonetheless.)



2. Beyond Bread



3. Bison Witches