Readers Pick

633 W. 18th St.



Perhaps it’s the heat required by glassblowing that makes the Sonoran Glass School a natural fit for Tucson, but this great school makes sure their classes go beyond the basics of the craft. The staff artists teach furnace glassblowing and torchworking and even kiln fusing, which has artists-in-the-making using cold glass to make stained glass and mosaics. Classes, going from beginner to advanced, are offered to individuals, couples and whole families.



2. Tipsy Picassos



3. Creative Juice