Best Tortillas 

Anita Street Market

849 N. Anita Ave.

If you never had a fresh tortilla, then you probably haven’t been in Southern Arizona that long. Those of us who call the Sonoran Desert our home know there are few things on the face of God’s green earth better than Anita Street Market’s fresh tortillas, especially when they’re still steaming. Take it a step further and have a member of Anita Street’s staff turn your tortilla into one of the best burritos you can find on this side of Sonora.

2. La Estrella Bakery

3. Alejandro's Tortilla Factory

