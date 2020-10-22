Email
Best Event Venue 

Arizona Inn

Readers Pick

2200 E. Elm Street

Whether your event is a wedding, a graduation or even a memorial service, the grand old Arizona Inn is the Tucson place to go. It’s drenched in history — Eleanor Roosevelt is just one celebrity who stayed there – and ever since it opened in 1930 it’s been a charming oasis for modern-day locals and visitors. Set in a quiet Midtown neighborhood, the hotel is painted southwest pink, and its event rooms and casitas are surrounded by meticulously tended gardens. A bar, a restaurant and a delightful patio eatery serve the hungry. And at Christmas time every year, the town’s best holiday tree twinkles through the windows.

2. La Paloma

3. Stillwell House & Garden

