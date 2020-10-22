Readers Pick

101 E. Fort Lowell Road



As is tradition, in lieu of trying to use original words to describe what’s so great about the wonderfully zany Amy’s Donuts, we will list some of their donut options: Andes Mint, Chips Ahoy, Chocolate Coconut Yeast, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cotton Candy, Heart Attack, Maple Bacon Fudge, Peanut Butter Oreo and Bizmallow Caramel. They also have more traditional options, like glazed donuts and apple fritters. Amy’s feels like the kind of place you see a sign for on the side of the road when you’re on a family road trip: “World’s Wackiest Donuts!” Except instead of being 33 miles out of the way and disappointing, it’s right here in town and it’s as wonderful as it sounds.



2. Donut Wheel



3. La Estrella Bakery