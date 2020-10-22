Readers Pick

1927 E. Grant Road



Even if you’ve never been inside Straight to the Point, you can tell from the cool piece of tree art outside the building that they’re something special. Step inside and into an environment that’s clean, cozy, professional and irrefutably pleasant. They use implant-grade materials, unmatched safety and sterilization procedures and a full suite of support for every customer. It feels like a hole in one, no matter how many holes you actually get.



2. Sacred Art Tattoo Studio



3. Enchanted Dragon