Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 6

From Montreal, aggressive electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine
mashes together dubstep beats with atmospheric visuals to create a dark sci-fi aesthetic. Explore “New Worlds” at Rialto Theatre. DJ/producer Blanke
and the otherworldly bass of Vampa
set the tone…
Emerging from the City of Brotherly Love’s punk scene in 2011, Grayscale
quickly left the grit and anti-authoritarian ethos behind. These “Philly coffee shop rockers” bring the Nella Vita Tour to 191 Toole. From the near permafrost of Michigan, emo-punks Hot Mulligan
heat things up first…
A “Rock ’Em Sock ’Em” indie rock double header unfolds when Weekend Lovers and Moontrax
square off. At Tap + Bottle Downtown…
Riding the “Lost Highway” down from Phoenix, Tags (rock) and Celebration Guns (noise pop)
join Tucson’s Noise Field (rock)
for a dust up. At Club Congress…
Savitur
leads an evening of Kirtan (spiritual chanting developed in sixth-century India). At Solar Culture…
Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar Thursdays.
All are encouraged to sing along. At The Dusty Monk Pub…
Known for the beauty and richness of her voice, soprano Renée Fleming
joins the Tucson Symphony Orchestra
for a grand finale to bring the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival
to a close. At Tucson Music Hall…
This acclaimed Yaqui guitarist has performed for a U.S. president and he pope. As part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series, Gabriel Ayala
performs flamenco, classical and jazz influenced compositions. At Westward Look Resort…