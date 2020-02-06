The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Do This! / Music / The Weekly List

Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 6

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Black Tiger Sex Machine
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
From Montreal, aggressive electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine mashes together dubstep beats with atmospheric visuals to create a dark sci-fi aesthetic. Explore “New Worlds” at Rialto Theatre. DJ/producer Blanke and the otherworldly bass of Vampa set the tone…

Emerging from the City of Brotherly Love’s punk scene in 2011, Grayscale quickly left the grit and anti-authoritarian ethos behind. These “Philly coffee shop rockers” bring the Nella Vita Tour to 191 Toole. From the near permafrost of Michigan, emo-punks Hot Mulligan heat things up first…

A “Rock ’Em Sock ’Em” indie rock double header unfolds when Weekend Lovers and Moontrax square off. At Tap + Bottle Downtown…

Riding the “Lost Highway” down from Phoenix, Tags (rock) and Celebration Guns (noise pop) join Tucson’s Noise Field (rock) for a dust up. At Club Congress…

Savitur leads an evening of Kirtan (spiritual chanting developed in sixth-century India). At Solar Culture…

Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar Thursdays. All are encouraged to sing along. At The Dusty Monk Pub…

Known for the beauty and richness of her voice, soprano Renée Fleming joins the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for a grand finale to bring the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival to a close. At Tucson Music Hall…

This acclaimed Yaqui guitarist has performed for a U.S. president and he pope. As part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series, Gabriel Ayala performs flamenco, classical and jazz influenced compositions. At Westward Look Resort…

