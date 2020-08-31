The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, August 31, 2020

Tucson Jazz Festival announces COVID-related changes

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM

Organizers of the Tucson Jazz Festival have cast a rose-colored glance to next spring and are banking that we'll be free and clear of the COVID-19 pandemic, or at least ready to party in a responsible manner. Plans are for the Festival to be held at a yet-to-be-determined outdoor venue Downtown. The event will be reduced from the traditional 10 days to two. Tentative dates are March 20-21. Updates and more information can be found at tucsonjazzfestival.org “Tucson’s music scene has faced a real challenge and the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival is taking the lead in returning live performances to our community,” said Elliot Glicksman, TJF Board President. Full disclosure: Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the event.

