The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Arts and Culture Music

Lila Downs At Centennial Hall

Posted By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge XAVIER OMAR OTERO
Xavier Omar Otero

Lila Downs took to the stage like a chiltepin—a wild chili pepper known for producing intense heat despite its diminutive size—at Centennial Hall (Thursday, April 28) kicking off the annual Agave Heritage Festival.

Early in the set, horn section ablaze, Downs tore into “Son del Chile Frito”—a track imbued with fiery cumbia rhythms from Al Chile (2019), her latest release—setting the tone for evening. 

A gifted dancer, her body undulated across the stage.


click to enlarge XAVIER OMAR OTERO
Xavier Omar Otero

When the body sings, the spirit dances with joy. 

Downs, bedecked in traditional Mexican attire, sang, “Sí que pica el chiltepín, pero sin chile no se vivir.” As the refrain from “Son del Chile Frito” illustrates, despite the chile’s bite, it’s futile to attempt to live without it. 

From there the level of heat, song after song, continued to rise on the Scoville scale. 

Downs’ remarkable voice, combining operatic training and jazz chops, shifted effortlessly from sultry lower registers to an airborne falsetto. As evidenced on “Naila” and “Mirror,” and in particular on “Paloma Negra”—a heartbreaking song filled with desperate longing—where she sustained notes, her impassioned voice dripping with pain, for over eight measures. 

Not a dry eye remained. 

Downs, who grew up in Oaxaca and Minnesota, has lent her voice to political activism and in songs depicting everyday struggles and the plight of working people on both sides of the border. During her performance she paused to dedicate songs to the doctors and nurses, and all of the workers, during the pandemic who’ve sacrificed to care for people “that they don’t even know.” 

“I write about what I see occurring in the world around me.” Downs wrote in a statement, “In this world there is a lot of love and pain, corruption and altruism, comedy and tragedy, exploitation and compassion.” 

Trending

Art functioning as a vehicle to reprocess a society's toxins. 

click to enlarge XAVIER OMAR OTERO
Xavier Omar Otero

Towards the end of the show, Downs held the audience spellbound with her rendition of Mexican classics: “Cucurrucucú Paloma” (a huapango-style song written by Tomás Méndez in 1954) and “La Llorona” (a song whose origins are as mysterious as the myth itself). 

A grito, “¡Viva México!” rang out from the crowd, as Downs graciously received flowers and gifts from her adoring audience. 

Y así fue. Like a paloma, perched upon un árbol de la esperanza, Lila Downs awed us with her majesty before once again spreading her wings and taking flight. 

Tags: , , , ,

The Daily Agenda: A Ballot Measure for Abortion?

Previous Post

The Daily Agenda: A Ballot Measure for Abortion?

About The Author

Xavier Omar Otero

Xavier Omar Otero

More

Speaking of...

Chronicling The Origins Of Desert Rock: Get a Taste of "The Whole Enchilada"

By Xavier Omar Otero

Bill Sedlmayr

The Story In Pictures | L7

By Xavier Omar Otero

The Story In Pictures | L7

The Story In Pictures | Ex Hex

By Xavier Omar Otero

The Story In Pictures | Ex Hex
More »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation