XOXO: Mark Your Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 1



Considered one of the finest vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with the depth of her forthright and infectious pop music. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock — backed by a six-piece band — has compiled a moving tribute based on the music of The Carpenters’ holiday albums and Christmas variety shows. A Carpenter’s Christmas at the Fox Tucson Theatre…



With a love for vintage Wurlitzer organs, Megan Diana’s songwriting leans toward the dark side of Americana, at times. Then at other moments, she shapeshifts. Her lush, layered vocals rise to form uplifting melodies and harmonies, the end product of pop constructs. Recently, with the addition of a pedal steel player, Diana’s compositions have given rise to a new genre: Dream country disco. Portland-based singer-songwriter Megan Diana — with Tucson’s own Katie Haverly and Pineross — performs at Club Congress…



“Tucson post-country weirdos,” Hank Topless & The Dead Horsemen play their signature brand of hardscrabble honkytonk/hard country-blues at Tap & Bottle Downtown…

Friday, Dec. 2

Luis Navarro and Joel Niño Jr.’s latest offering “Altars” is a collection of remixes by some of the hottest names in darkwave. Reminiscent of something from the past — awash with glassy synthesizers, echoey guitars, and lyrics about the occult and undead — the new treatment still finds this Brownsville, Texas duo running from “Fantasmas,” laden with darker shadows. Twin Tribes — with fellow darkwavers Meldamor — travel through the “Portal to the Void” at 191 Toole…



Recorded in the Catskill Mountains in Simone Felice’s old, converted barn studio, the band’s sophomore album, “Wild Wide Open,” blurring the line between organic instrumentation and synthesis, lays hold of the expansiveness of the desert Southwest they call home. Phoenician electric folksters The Senators — with special guests Birds and Arrows, Sharkk Heartt, and Grace Noelle — perform at Club Congress…



Making his Tucson Symphony Orchestra debut, maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl — in a program featuring works by William Grant Still, George Gershwin, and Antonín Dvořák — explores what it means for music to be “American.” In the first of two events, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra — with acclaimed pianist Kenny Broberg — present Voices of America at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall…



Ushering in a sleighful of holiday cheer, entertainer/pianist John Tesh hosts a Jazzy, Swingin’ Christmas at the Desert Diamond Casino…



A voice of the Southwest, in 2021, troubadour John Coinman won the international music video category at the Procida International Film Festival in Italy for “Long Way Home.” A collaborative piece between Coinman, his wife Jo, and photographer Michael Hyatt, the music video portrays the plight of immigrants along the U.S.–Mexico border. Hailed as “a singer-songwriter of uncommon power,” John Coinman holds court on the plaza at Hotel Congress…



From New York City, jazz drummer Ross Fruend & Friends swing in the lounge at Pastiche Modern Eatery…



Performing a fiery mix of mambo, cha cha cha and Latin jazz, vibraphonist Homero Cerón and pianist Amilcar Guevara co-lead the Tucson Latin Jazz Nonet. Featuring trombonist Rob Boone, bass trombonist Jordan Robison, saxophonist Mike Moynihan, bassist Dylan DeRobertis, conguero Jake Ranson and trapsman Arthur Vint they make their Century Room debut…

Saturday, Dec. 3

Formed in 1989, this band’s name was “handed down” to them by guitarist Albert Collins, on a night when the mojo hung heavy in the air. Frontman Scotty Morris recalled his encounter with the blues legend after the show. “He signed my poster ‘To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy.’” Similar in ways to machinations of Manifest Destiny, an unstoppable seed was planted. “I thought it was the coolest name,” Morris enthused. “I didn’t really have a choice.” Taking musical cues from Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Cab Calloway, these waggish hep cats credit their rise to stardom to “Swingers,” a 1996 indie film that launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau and placed Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on the crest of the swing revival of the 1990s. Since then, the band’s music has appeared in countless films and television shows. They’ve rocked throngs at Super Bowl XXXIII and for three U.S. presidents. Now, into their third decade, the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Party is sure to “Rattle Them Bones” at the Fox Tucson Theatre…



From the streets of New Jersey in the 1960s to being immortalized in the Tony Award winning musical “Jersey Boys,” Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform the hits at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall…



Airtight vocal harmonies and melodic hooks with big acoustic guitar riffs are the signature elements to a folk-rock sound that have made Ryan Green and Cameron Hood favorites on the touring circuit for over 15 years. An Evening with Ryanhood unfolds on the plaza stage at Hotel Congress…



Raising a flask to the DIY spirit that sustains rock ‘n’ roll, The Exbats, Freezing Hands and Class form a phalanx at Che’s Lounge…



Indie rockers La Cerca and Soda Sun soundtrack An Evening of Music and Visual Exploration at The Screening Room…



Celebrating the music that changed their lives from New York funk to a miscellanea of Chicago Blues, R&B and jazz, Soul Essential After Hours — featuring vocalist Amy V., saxophonist Gary Love, guitarist Eric Charles, drummer Josh Carruthers, with Chris Peña on the organ — lead the descent into the dead of the Late Night at The Century Room…



Vocalist/trumpeter Tony Frank & Friends play sets of jazz, blues, and Latin at Pastiche Modern Eatery…



In celebration of the Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art’s 25th Anniversary, Spaghetti Club DJs NGHTFVR, Michelle Mae, Alice.km, Nada, Kid Congo Powers, Touchy Sounds, Violet and DJRX turn MOCA into an immersive multi-floor dance club for just one night. All proceeds directly support artists, new commissions, exhibitions and public programs…

Sunday, Dec. 4

G 59 recording artist Ramirez — laying down rapid-fire, seemingly drug-induced fits of rage, over faded beats — has fashioned a noteworthy blend of Memphis horrorcore and Bay Area rap that has catapulted the 24-year-old performer into stardom by a generation weaned on Soundcloud. “At the end of the day, the music speaks louder than me.” Influenced by ’90s hip-hop, G-Funk and gangster rap, Ramirez said, “It’s because these people are spitting about their neighborhoods. They’re not speaking about how much money they’ve got or how many diamonds they have. It’s real-life shit that they went through.” Ramirez added, “It’s still pulling me in. Every day I’m finding new shit from that era, so it’s captivating to me.” Ramirez brings his latest album, “The Tragedy of a Clown,” to the Rialto Theatre. Rapper Germ and hip-hop artist Haarper take opening sets…



Obsessed with horror and science fiction, the Koffin Kats’ early songs began to coalesce in the dankness of their parent’s basements. As with many bands that came before, their salad days were spent playing gigs for beer or gas money in local bars, dreaming of life on the road. Eventually, hard work paid dividends as they clawed their way out of the Midwest. Following “A Path to Wickedness,” Detroit psychobilly trio the Koffin Kats proclaim that it’s officially “Party Time in the End Times” at 191 Toole. Tucson psychobilly hellcats Demon City Wreckers open…



Ryan Green and Cameron Hood’s acoustic guitar-driven folk-rock/pop songs and storytelling come together once again for A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood. Based on the duo’s holiday album “On Christmas,” Green and Hood spread Yuletide cheer on the plaza stage at Hotel Congress…



Saxophonist Mike Moynihan hosts a Sunday night jazz jam session at The Century Room…



Expanding the definition of hardcore, this electro-punk duo’s unique sound has landed them on numerous year end lists — Noisey, The Needle Drop, and Eureka! — amassing a rabid online following in the process. With a reputation for destructive and rampantly unpredictable performances preceding them — full of animalistic rage and boundless energy — Machine Girl offers a peculiar form of catharsis at Club Congress. LustSickPuppy opens…

Monday, Dec. 5

Chasing the ever-fickle muse, DJs Bonus and PC Party return with Club Whutever at Club Congress…

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Amassing three of the biggest acts in the metalcore/hard rock scene today — each sharing equal billing — The Trinity of Terror Tour: Part III features Black Veil Brides, Motionlessinwhite, and Ice Nine Kills. Along with openers Atreyu, this unstoppable juggernaut brings to life all of the terror, suspense and theatricality found on the reels of horror films to the Tucson Arena…



Drawing significant national attention after their single “Holy Water” was placed in an Apple commercial that aired during Super Bowl LII, on “It’s a Dream,” the Kansas City-based quintet’s second album, Hembree keep pushing upward. Frontman Isaac Flynn explains, “I want this record to lift people up, and for the music to be a positive experience in their own lives.” In early 2019, Colin Dieden aka Little Hurt had something to get off his chest. “I started writing about who I am and my life totally unfiltered. I can be my own worst enemy.” Dieden said, candidly, “I’ve battled anxiety and depression forever, so I built a place to deal with these heavier subjects.” The indie pop/rocker released his debut album “Every Second” in 2021. “When you hear the music, I want you to feel like you’re not the only crazy person in the world,” Dieden concluded. “We’re all a little hurt, and it’s okay.” Hembree and Little Hurt share the stage at 191 Toole…



Founded on a front porch, on the outskirts of Richmond, Virginia, by two friends from college — creating a visual soundscape that evokes images of times gone by — blues-rockers The Bush League bring the swampy sting of the “Catfish Blues” to the stage at Club Congress. Special guests The Hawthorne Experience open the show…



Playing selections from “Ramble Some Piano” — comprised of tracks that “can’t be considered an album, but can be considered a ‘record’ of whatever happened that day” — Howe Gelb & the Quantum Cowboys capture the moment at The Century Room…

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Known for fusing earthy material from a broad span of styles with top-tier musicianship, Little Feat combined California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly and New Orleans swamp boogie in a stock pot and stirred it into a distinctive gumbo, providing sustenance for the faithful ever since. Although enshrouded in hazy mythology, it all began in 1969 when founder/guitarist Lowell George was fired from the Mothers of Invention after George showed Frank Zappa his song “Willin’.” Recognizing George’s talent as a songwriter, Zappa told him he ought to go start a band of his own. Or was it George’s unveiled references to “weed, whites and wine” that put a sober and disapproving Zappa off? Perhaps some things are best left to reside in lore. George died of a cocaine-induced heart attack in 1979. On their newest song, “When All Boats Rise,” vocalist/keyboardist Bill Payne sings, “We will find another pathway / When all boats rise we will shine like stars above / When all boats rise we can ride the silver skyway / That day is coming soon when all boats rise.” Little Feat offer a feast of remembrance and hope at the Rialto Theatre. Singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm opens…



Standing among the world’s premiere ensembles, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present the Alexander String Quartet. Mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich accompanies the quartet through Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer,” “Rückert-Lieder” and Strauss’ “Four Last Songs” at the Leo Rich Theater…



Recounting tales of epic journeys, tainted love, the lure of shiny things, and hope, the Craig Green Band share the stage with Tammy West & the Culprits and Sunny & the Whiskey Machine at Hotel Congress…



Local troubadour/acoustic guitarist José Martin Marquez — entertaining audiences with his commanding vocals and guitar work — continues a Wednesday evening residency at Pastiche Modern Eatery…

