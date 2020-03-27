If You Don't Have Plans To Go Out Tonight: Fox Tucson Theater Presents "Friday Nights In"

click to enlarge
It's Friday, which usually means going and doing something fun to cap off the end of the work or school week. What's that you say? Everything is closed? Well, not to worry! Tonight, Fox Presents
Friday Nights In!
Co-hosted by Tucson Weekly, tonight's "Friday Nights In"
features Acoustic Crossroads with singer/songwriters Billy Shaw Jr
. & Amy Munoz
right in your living room. Stream starting at 7 p.m. to take part in this virtual concert, without having to worry whether you're standing six feet away from the closest concertgoer.
Billy Shaw Jr. is a Tucson native and country music award-winning entertainer. Amy Munoz is a rocker who hails from Bakersfield, California, but has become a beloved Tucsonan. Get a taste of their tunes from your couch or dance like nobody's watching in your room.
For more information, visit the Facebook event here
. We'll see you there!