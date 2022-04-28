The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Do This! Fun in General

Get Out to the Pima County Fair!

Posted By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel

This is the final weekend for the Pima County Fair, but there’s plenty of fun still to be had, from carnival rides to face painting, from fried foods to art displays, from champion livestock to model trains and planes. You can even come home with a free birdhouse from the friendly folks at the Audubon Society. Concerts include T.I. on Thursday night, Mammoth WVH and Ayron Jones on Friday night, Easton Corbin on Saturday night and Los Tucanes de Tijuana on Sunday night. Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through May 1. Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. GA $10, $5 for kids 6 to 10, free for kids 5 and under. $5 parking.

click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel
click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel
click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel
click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel
click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel
click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel
click to enlarge JIM NINTZEL
Jim Nintzel

Trending

Cochise sheriff: Border crime at ‘all-time high,’ immigration reform needed

Previous Post

Cochise sheriff: Border crime at ‘all-time high,’ immigration reform needed

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation