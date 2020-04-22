The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Music / Politics

Marianne Dissard Gets Political on Stunning Phil Ochs Cover

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge Marianne Dissard
  • Marianne Dissard
Tucson's favorite Chanteuse Marianne Dissard is back with a stunning cover of Phil Ochs's late-60s protest song, The Scorpion Departs But Never Returns, repurposed to protest the recent firing of USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved from duty for sending a letter to other naval personnel stating "sailors would needlessly die" if the Navy continued its slow response to COVID-19 on his ship and others. The letter was later leaked to the San Franciso Chronicle.

Ochs wrote the song in protest of the 99 crewmen who lost their lives when the USS Scorpion Submarine sunk in 1968. Despite numerous know issues with the sub, the USS Scorpion- nicknamed the Scrapiron by its crew - was sent into service due to the pressures of the Cold War.

Dissard, along with Thøger Lund, Vicki Brown, and Marco Rosano in Tucson, Arizona, and Raphael Mann in Ramsgate, England recorded this gritty, yet beautiful version from their respective homes at the start of the COVID-19 shut-down in late March. Waterworks Studio Owner Jim Waters mixed the recording.

There's a pay-what-you-want download option for the song on Dissard's Bandcamp profile.

Or you can watch the video.

If you want to donate toward Dissard's recording costs, click here.

