Local Chef "Mo" Madril Wins Last Night's GGG

Tucson chef, Jeronimo "Mo" Madril, owner of Geronimo's Revenge food truck, wins the top prize on last night's Guy's Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri. Madril and his team partner will be taking home $16,000.The episode's theme was World Fusion, where contestants were teamed up with another chef representing a different country. The match ups were China and India, Philippines and France, Mexico and Singapore -Madril represented Mexico.Madril's team easily got through to the second round, sending home the China/India team."I felt India and China had it. It's a winning combination that has been going together since the dawn of time," Madril said in regards to his feelings starting the first round. "We felt privileged to be in that position."Madril and his partner went head to head against the Philippines/French team in the second round, where the challenge was to have a creative take on a traditional dish. Since Mo's team won the first round they got to choose their dish - fish and chips.Mo's team created a Sapporo-battered fish, marinated in green curry and tamarindo, with yucca tots on the side. With less than 10 minutes to go, disaster struck for Mo's team - the tot's turned to mush in the fryer."Everything shattered, and I knew taking on those tots would be a big challenge," said Madril. "We just looked at each other can came up with our next best option of yucca chips."Madril said he and his partner had discussed making yucca chips from the start, but opted to do something a bit more challenging to WOW the judges."Taking on fish and chips, we wanted to present something that was a challenge and not do basic stuff," Madril said. "But yucca chips was the way to go at the last minute."The judges agreed and Mo's team beat out Philippines/France to win the show and $16,000.You can congratulate Madril at his food truck usually parked at Che's Lounge on any given weekend night. Jim Vancza, co-owner of Che's Lounge, said the whole staff and the bar's regular patrons are very proud of Madril. Madril, who was a barback for many years at Che's, got his start hosting pop-up dinners on Thursday nights at the bar."He was a very dedicated employee and we saw his potential in the culinary arts," Vancza said. "We've been proud to support him through all of his ventures and very proud of his accomplishments."