Thursday, June 2, 2022

Get Ready To Rock in Rocky Point

Posted By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022

If you like sand, cerveza and Sergio Mendoza, you'll want to be in Rocky Point at the end of September.

Orkesta Mendoza featuring Quetzal Guerrero will join Mariachi Nuevo Azteca, Salvador Duran, Puerto Peñasco band Agua de Coco and DJ Los Esplifs for a concert benefiting CEDO Intercultural, the longtime research lab on the shores of the Gulf of California.

The festival will take place over three nights from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at CEDO in Rocky Point, aka Puerto Peñasco. The beachside fishing village and tourist town is a four-hour drive from Tucson and Phoenix.

"I'm honored to be part of this bill along with friends from Tucson," Mendoza said in a Facebook post announcing the show.

CEDO—which stands for Centro Intercultural de Estudios de Desiertos y Océanos, or the Intercultural Center for the Study of Deserts and Oceans—has been in operation for more than 40 years. Legions of researchers, students and visitors have passed past the iconic whale skeleton in front of its location in the dunes of housing development Las Conchas to learn more about the delicate ecosystem where the desert meets the sea.


For more details, visit musicforthesea.mx.

Goodbye to All That: Nintzel Stepping Down as Editor of Tucson Weekly

