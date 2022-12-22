XOXO: Mark Your Calendar

Mark your calendars…



Thursday, Dec. 22

Born in Miami, David Archuleta grew up in Salt Lake City, spending his childhood home-schooled. A devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — an organization which recently stated that LGBTQ+ individuals are entitled to rights while at the same time affirming its belief that same-sex relationships are a sin — from a young age Archuleta felt torn. “I always felt like my feelings were different. Growing up in a religious household, the idea was, ‘Oh, this is not right.’ I was ashamed to feel that way.” In 2008, the baby-faced singer captured hearts on “American Idol,” launching a wildly successful pop career. Nevertheless, remaining true to his faith, in 2012, he went on a two-year hiatus to serve as a missionary in Chile. But it was in 2021 — after abruptly calling off his engagement with his then fiancée — that Archuleta had a moment of divine intervention. “When I had that prayer, God just said, ‘David, you know I trust you, right? I want you to post about what you’re going through right now.’ It became clear what I needed to say.” Without delay Archuleta announced his identification with the LGBTQ+ community on social media. “I felt liberated.” Yet, suppressing his sexuality for so many years had taken a toll. At his lowest, he contemplated suicide because of the church’s doctrine. Today, Archuleta, who now identifies as queer, is still healing. “I just had to take a step away. It hurts me because my religion was everything for me. But you get to a point where you realize there are some things not right here.” Embracing his higher self, Archuleta said, “I am finally learning what it’s like to actually love myself.” David Archuleta: The More the Merrier Christmas Tour promises an unforgettable yuletide experience at the Rialto Theatre …



With a penchant for woodwinds and brass, the Rosano Brothers shift effortlessly from unscripted melodic lines — reminiscent of those popularized during the jazz age of the early 1900s — to disciplined and cultivated techniques, intrinsic to classical music. Becoming the vessel through which song flows, their performances are often hallmarked by the unpredictable, whimsical, if not downright quirky, facilitated by their command over a range of instruments: Cornet, piano, clarinet, baritone sax, melodica, guitar, and percussion. The Rosano Brothers present A Christmas Extravaganza at Tap & Bottle Downtown…



Showcasing some of Tucson’s finest experimental artists — KRYGE, Gus Tomizuka, Skullfolk, Ennaytch, Zack Hansen and R.A Sanchez — for an uncanny evening filled with liminal ambient washes, jarring walls of noise, distortions and resultant visual manifestations. Desert Drone: An immersion in noise, drone, experimental and ambient music presents Drone Mass at Club Congress… “The culture that is house music continues to amaze and inspire me.” Arizona raised, California made, DJ Pretty Slick generates gamma waves of heat on the dance floor at Hotel Congress Plaza…



Whisking her love of musical theater, jazz, cabaret and a jigger or two of rock into a potent holiday cocktail, vocalist Liz Cracchiolo — backed by pianist Khris Dodge, bassist Evan Arredondo and trapsman Pete Swan — presents A Jazzy Christmas at The Century Room…

Friday, Dec. 23

In observation of the winter solstice, Americana/rock singer-songwriter Amber Norgaard & Friends — guitarists Doug Floyd and Joe Ferguson, fiddler Seth Murzyn, drummer Casey Hadland and bassist Jay Trapp — return to the Monterey Court for their annual Holiday Show…



On the first of two nights, trumpeter and vocalist Tony Frank & Friends locomote through sets of jazz, Latin, blues and more at Pastiche Modern Eatery…



After a three-year hiatus, Rendezvous — a collective of Tucson-raised musicians whose eclectic repertoire encompasses material from Anderson Paak to The Mars Volta — returns with an annual holiday show at the Hotel Congress Plaza…



With flair, passion and authenticity, Nossa Bossa Nova — vocalist Theresa Levy, saxophonist Brice Winston, pianist Richard Katz, double bassist Alejandro Canelos and guitarist Mike Levy — performs songs from its 2020 album “Jazz Christmas Italiano” at The Century Room…



DJ Humblelianess — La Reina of Tucson’s legendary Latino dance party sin fronteras — presides over El Tambó on the plaza at Hotel Congress. While resident DJ HumpHouse leads generation cool with an old school twist indoors at Club Congress…



Forged in the fires of Midwestern open mic nights — sandwiching Cole Porter between Pulp and D’Angelo songs — Joshua McCormack is not your typical singer-songwriter. Now, finding himself in the Sonoran Desert, McCormack performs at R Bar…

Saturday, Dec. 24

In a special Christmas show with a distinctly New Orleans flavor, vocalist Britney Chauntae and trumpeter James Williams — with bassist Colin McIlrath and Josh Sailor behind the trap kit — present A New Orleans Christmas at The Century Room…

Sunday, Dec. 25

Nada mucho. Enjoy the holiday.

Monday, Dec. 26

Embracing the spirit of spontaneity, Club Whutever finds DJs Bonus and PC Party spinning tracks to please their heart’s desire at Club Congress…

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Conceived in the late 1980s, The Wooden Ball is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Chris Holiman. The Wooden Ball is a semi-acoustic showcase for local artists, many of whom typically perform amplified, to render their songs unplugged. This year’s lineup features Eugene Boronow, Penelope Monroy, Barnaby and the Butcher, River Roses, A Broken Horse, Steff and The Articles and Howe Gelb performing 20-minute stripped-down sets. The 30th annual Wooden Ball unfolds at Club Congress…

Wednesday, Dec. 28

A graduate of Berklee School of Music’s synthesis program, Ryan Alfred may be best known for his work with Calexico and Sweet Ghosts. His latest piece, “We Are Made of Time,” is described as “a fully improvised exercise in spontaneous composition, a tightrope act of electronic, vocal, and acoustic elements recorded and processed live without a net of pre-recorded material.” Ryan Alfred performs at Club Congress. Ryan David Green and Jillian Bessett add appreciably to the evening’s entertainment…

