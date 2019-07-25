XOXO: Where to rock, Thursday, July 25

-
Mark Insley
Americana's Most Wanted Fugitive Mark Insley
and a cadre of gunslingers hold Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress for ransom (if only for a couple of hours) during his Thursday night residency. Details here.
Their latest record, Crisis Actor
(Get Loud Recordings, 2019), is wrought out of self deprecation and societal condemnation. Singer Charlotte McCaslin
said, "I didn't see the ascendancy of fascism as anything new here. My freshest feelings of disgust were toward anyone who could point their finger in one direction and walk away with a smirk on their face."
Falling somewhere between an angelic Gun Club and a demented Roy Orbison, Roselit Bone
transfix at Exo Roast Co. Ex-Cowboy retell sentimental tales of heartache, loss and a murder or two. Details here.
Tucson darlings Sam Bounkeua & Dante Rosano
delight on the patio at Agustin Kitchen. Details here.
Pianist and composer Larry Redhouse
leads a world-class ensemble whose repertoire incorporates straight-ahead jazz, Latin, funk and reggae. The Larry Redhouse Trio
play the Lookout Bar and Grille at Westward Look Resort. Details here.
Guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor
showcases his eclectic virtuosity at Tap + Bottle–Downtown. Details here.
You just never know what they'll pull out of the crates. Wooden Tooth Records DJ Night
happens at Che's Lounge. Details here.
In 1977, these Chicago prog rockers hit the jackpot with "Come Sail Away," an epic power ballad that ends in rock 'n' roll bombast.
"It's what Zeppelin perfected with 'Stairway To Heaven,'" erstwhile singer/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung was quoted as saying. "Start slow and finish big."
After six previous lukewarm albums, that song was a huge turning point.
"It shot us off into outer space."
July marks the 42nd anniversary of The Grand Illusion
(A&M Records), the album that changed this band's trajectory. Styx
is at the Tucson Music Hall. Details here.
The Rock 'n' Roll Beer Bash features sets by Dirty Magic Mike
, Ted Riviera's Gunrunners
and Technical Difficulties a
t Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Details here.
From Las Vegas, Hemlock
unleash the heavy metal thunder at House of Bards with ScarEater
. Details here.
DJs Atom Energy
and Lunar Fluxx
lay a foundation of deep house at Bar Passé. Details here.