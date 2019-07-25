The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Do This! / Politics

Register to vote in Tucson's primary by Monday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
Tucson residents have until Monday, July 29 at midnight to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.

Additionally, anyone who has moved or needs to update their voter registration must do so by the deadline.

The primary election will take place on Aug. 27.

The City of Tucson holds elections every two years and this year the Mayor and Council Members for Wards 1,2 and 4 will be elected.

Tucson's elections are mail-in only and registered voters will receive their ballots in the mail starting Aug. 2. For those that prefer to cast their vote in person, they will have an opportunity to do so at the city Election Center, 800 E. 12th St., after Aug.5.

You can register or check your registration at https://servicearizona.com.

To register you must be a U.S., resident of the state and be at least 18.

For any questions, contact the office of the Pima County Recorder at 724-4330.

To learn more about the candidates, voting and to find a polling place, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections

